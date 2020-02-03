Budapest Airport’s new partnership creates seamless self-connection

Budapest Airport and Kiwi.com – an online travel-tech company – have joined forces to create an initiative to transform transfer traffic through Hungary’s capital city gateway. The product – ‘bud:connects’ – will bring about smooth and efficient travel for transferring passengers. Close to 110,000 passengers self-connected at the airport in the last 12 months, which is expected to double in the next three years. Building on this, bud:connects has been launched to deliver a hassle-free and seamless experience for all customers flying with two or more unconnected airlines. As passengers move away from