LGBT Meeting Professionals Association announces new Platinum Sponsor

Today the LGBT Meeting Professionals Association (LGBT MPA) welcomes VisitNorfolk as a Platinum Sponsor. VisitNorfolk is a non-profit destination marketing organization that is dedicated to promoting Norfolk’s unique experiences and expansive amenities to both business and leisure travelers. VisitNorfolk joins 56 other sponsors, at various levels, ranging from Destination DC, Hilton Worldwide and the Greater Fort Lauderdale CVB.



“We are proud to demonstrate our city’s commitment to diversity and the LGBT community by sponsoring the LGBT MPA,” said Ann M. Garvey, CMP, CEM, National Sales Manager, VisitNorfolk. “We want meeting planners to know they can count on the experienced VisitNorfolk’s Sales and Convention Services staff for planning diverse events.”



“We are thrilled to welcome VisitNorfolk and we’re especially pleased to have them on board considering their long-standing support of the LGBT community” said Jim Clapes, Chairman, Executive Board, LGBT MPA and Events Manager, The Specialty Food Association. “VisitNorfolk has been sponsoring and promoting great events for years, including the annual PrideFest – OUT In The Park, the nation’s only pride boat parade.”



More about LGBT MPA

The LGBT MPA, a fast-growing professional organization, is just over three years old and has 1,500 professional members. Member benefits include the first LGBT Supplier Diversity Resource Guide; networking events, education, mentoring, and professional development opportunities. Membership for LGBT professionals is free. To join the organization, visit our site: www.lgbtmpa.com







The LGBT MPA, the first and only association for this industry group was founded in August 2016 by Dave Jefferys, president and CEO of the Altus Agency, and by the organization’s current Board of Directors.



