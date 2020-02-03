Hyatt Hotels waives cancellation fees for guests from China and in China

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today issued the following update for its guests from China and in China:

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues is a top priority for Hyatt.

We are closely monitoring the novel coronavirus situation and fully understand the concerns around traveling during this time. Consistent with our commitment to care, and to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues, Hyatt is waiving cancellation fees through February 29, 2020, for the following stays:

Greater China guests with reservations at Hyatt hotels globally

All guests with reservations at Hyatt hotels in Greater China

For guests who booked via Hyatt official channels, please contact your nearest Hyatt Global Contact Center or reach us via WeChat (WeChat ID: HyattHotels).



For bookings made via online travel agents or other third parties, please contact your booking provider for information on their policies and for assistance.

Our hotels continue to work with group and event customers on questions or concerns regarding future business.

We continue to remain vigilant and follow the recommended procedures and protocols of the national and local authorities in an effort to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community.