Hyatt Hotels appoints new Area Director of Sales- South India

Mausam Bhattacharjee has been promoted as Area Director of Sales – South India. He has been with the Hyatt since 2013 and was the Director of Sales & Marketing of the Park Hyatt Hyderabad and later the Director of Sales & Marketing at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty and Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre. He was a part of the team which launched the largest luxury convention space in South India in April 2018 and the same is already a big driver for international conventions, incentives and wedding business to Kerala. He has a formal hospitality management background with experience of over two dec