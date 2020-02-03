Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines halt flights to mainland China

The safety of passengers and employees is a top priority for the Lufthansa Group. After thoroughly evaluating all currently available information on the corona virus, Lufthansa Group has decided to suspend its Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines flights to/from Beijing and Shanghai until February 28 with immediate effect. Initially the flights had been suspended until February 9. Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao will not be served until the end of the winter timetable on March 28. Flight operations to/from Hong Kong will continue as planned. The Lufthansa Group will continuously monitor the situation of the corona virus and is in contact with the responsible authorities.

The Lufthansa Group offers a total of 54 regular weekly connections from Germany, Switzerland and Austria to the Chinese mainland. Destinations are Nangjing, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang and Qingdao. Furthermore, Lufthansa Group airlines offer 19 weekly connections to Hong Kong.