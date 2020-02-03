Disney World loves Kansas City Chiefs: A child’s wish

Super Bowl Winner !!! What a day for Kansas City, Missouri and also Kansas City, Kansas. What a day for Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City loves Disney World, and Disney World loves The Kansas City Chiefs and American Football – and all of this means big money and the fulfillment of a well-deserved wish.

It also means sports tourism at its finest for Disney World and hopefully for Kansas City as well.

What a day for Kansas City Chiefs! What a day for Kansas City football player quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, when he shouted out that famous phrase that has become an iconic moment of every Super Bowl: ” I am going to Disney World!” This put another $75,000.00 into Patrick’s pocket.

But this is not all the commitment Disney is showing to America’s favorite sports.

That commitment also includes the just-announced Disney Parks donation of $1 million to Make-A-Wish in honor of Mahomes as part of Disney Parks’ designation as presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl MVP ceremony.

On Monday, Mahomes will be taken from Miami to Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando where he will participate in a celebratory parade at Magic Kingdom Park after starring in Disney’s traditional Super Bowl TV commercial. The celebration marks another chapter in Disney’s enduring Super Bowl campaign that began in 1987 when Disney celebrated the New York Giants’ Super Bowl win that year.

As the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl MVP ceremony, Disney Parks for the first time is inviting one Make-A-Wish child – Nathaniel, 10, from Texas – to join Mahomes in the parade down Main Street, U.S.A. in Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park.

In addition, 17 other Make-A-Wish children, whose wishes were to attend the Super Bowl, are also extending their magical wishes by visiting Magic Kingdom Park on Monday.

The first official wish granted for a Make-A-Wish child involved a trip to Disneyland Resort nearly 40 years ago. Currently, Disney helps to grant more than 10,000 wishes each year for children around the world.

The post-Super Bowl trip to Walt Disney World Resort will likely be a wish-come-true for the Make-A-Wish child similar to the dream-come-true night for Mahomes and the Chiefs, who won their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Mahomes rallied Kansas City from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win the big game, 31-20, leading the furious comeback with two touchdown passes. He hit Travis Kelcefor a 1-yard score with 6:13 remaining, then on the Chiefs’ next possession found Damien Williams out of the backfield for what would prove to be the game-clinching touchdown. Mahomes finished with 286 yards passing and two TD passes, plus 29 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Mahomes’ performance will be part of Disney’s Super Bowl commercial that is airing on network and cable TV across the United States, as well as social media channels. His name is now added to the long list of marquee Super Bowl stars who have been a part of Disney’s long-running Super Bowl campaign.

Mahomes is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes. Mahomes played college football and college baseball at Texas Tech University.