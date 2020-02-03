Chutima Fortescue appointed General Manager

Absolute Hotel Services’ Senior Vice President – Operations Asia, Mr. Frank Clovyn, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Chutima Kaewta-Fortescue as General Manager at U Nimman Chiang Mai and Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai in Thailand. With a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry, gained in a variety of roles over more than 30 years, Chutima joined Absolute Hotel Services Group in 2010 in the capacity of General Manager at U Inchantree Kanchanaburi, Eastin Hotel Makkasan Bangkok and U Sukhumvit Bangkok. All the properties she managed have seen great improvement in terms of service and financi