Nepal shows tourism flag in Istanbul

The 24th edition of East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition (EMITT), held at Istanbul Turkey between 30 January 2020 and 2 February 2020 ended with fruitful business networking sessions wherein Nepal made its strong presence showcasing the tourism products that serve the need of Turkish visitors. Nepal bagged the “Best Stand of EMITT 2020” award in the fair.

Mr. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, visited Nepal stand. He has presented a memento and was invited to visit Nepal by Mr. Diwakar B. Rana, Senior Manager of Nepal Tourism Board.

Turkey, with growing outbound, and backed by strong land connections, has emerged as a good source market for many Asian destinations in recent years and Nepal is one of these. Nepal Tourism Board is putting all their efforts in to tap the potential of this market. Participation in the EMITT is one such effort Nepal Tourism Board has been putting in the last few years. In the year 2019 Turkish arrival was recorded as 6100.

The Nepal stand attracted many visitors. People of all ages were seen interested to take pictures in Nepal stand. They also enquired about different tourism products and connectivity along with visa formalities.

At EMITT, NTB made its presence in destination marketing workshops and B2B networking sessions so as to make the participation more effective in terms of establishing the business contacts with the outbound sellers. Efforts were put in to include Nepal in the itineraries of these sellers.

Nepal is well known amidst the visitors and the perception towards the destination has been found to be very positive. Nepal stall alone received nearly about 500+ trade visitors and 1000+ consumers. With 5 times a week direct flights between Kathmandu and Istanbul, tourist visitors to Nepal are on the rise. Nepal needs to cater as per the brand promise so that the expectations are met.

Participating Nepali travel trade companies in EMITT with NTB were Himalayan Guides Nepal Treks & Expeditions, Swornim Tours & Travels, Crystal Adventures, and One Himalayan Adventure.

