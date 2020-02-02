List of 25 Countries with Coronavirus

Where is the safest region to travel if you want to avoid Coronavirus? The only continent without a case of the coronavirus is Africa. There also are no cases reported in the Caribbean and South America.



Currently, the deadly virus was reported in 25 countries located in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America.

The first person outside China died on the coronavirus in the Philippines.

Many countries are closing borders or are restricting entry for people who had been in one of the following nations, that recorded cases of coronavirus as of midnight February 2.

China: 14,380 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 304 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

Thailand: 19

Japan: 20

Singapore: 18

South Korea: 15

Taiwan: 10

Malaysia: 8

Australia: 7

Germany: 8

United States: 8

France: 6

Vietnam: 6

Canada: 4

United Arab Emirates: 5

Russia: 2

Italy: 2

Britain: 2

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

India: 2

Philippines: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Spain 1

Updates by the World Health Organization can be found at

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019