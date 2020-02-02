Roma Travel Show: First Tourism Exhibition in capital of Italy

The Travel Group has signed a partnership with the Roma Travel Show on the agenda at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome from January 31 to February 2, 2020. Roma Travel Show is the first tourism exhibition in the capital and is the professional response of organized tourism that is based on criteria of guarantee, safety, and assistance towards the end customer. The agreement provides for the support of Travel Open Day in the marketing of the exhibition spaces within the tourism market, while Travel Quotidiano will be the media partner of the event. THE AUTHENTIC STRUCTURE OF TOURISM Tour operators, tourism