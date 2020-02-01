A Big Deal for Wine Partisans

If you grow grapes, make wine, drink wine, sell wine, are a wine educator, wine writer, or have anything at all to do with the wine industry, then it is likely that you would have been spotted tasting wine in New York at the recent Robert Parker, Matter of Taste event (2019).

This exclusive program is part of a global series produced and directed for Robert Parker Wine Advocate members and their guests. As the hundreds (thousands?) of wine followers strolled the auditorium floor, they had the opportunity to explore 250 wines in a walk-about tasting, each one rated 93 points (or higher) by the Robert Parker team of wine reviewers. For additional fees, attendees were offered the opportunity to experience Master Classes that focused on Champagnes, Barbaresco, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Which Side on You On

In a 2014 Wine Spectator story, Matt Kramer observed that wine consumers had become partisan. On one side is the Casual Wine Drinker, (CWD). Believing that wine is a perfect beverage and might have a preference for a Chardonnay or a Merlot, will stop at a local wine shop (or Duane Reade), purchase a bottle, and hurry home to enjoy it with dinner. This CWD has no idea that there is a war (crusade?) being fought in what Kramer calls the “fine-wine aisle.”

The wine producing side of the wine war/crusade believes it is their mission to produce a consistently good drinking wine. This group has no problem, according to Kramer, in using “technology, enzymes, vacuum concentrator, reverse osmosis, added tannins and wine concentrate” to bring this beverage to the market at a value price. This group is termed “Mainstream Mob.”

The other side, according to Kramer, finds that “ideology is everything” and termed the group Natural Posse (NP). The focus here is on “winemaking purity,” resulting in limiting the addition of sulfur dioxide, rejection of high tech (i.e. reverse osmosis and vacuum concentrators), no filtration and a commitment to organic and biodynamic vineyard management.

