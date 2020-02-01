Snuggle by the Sea at L’Auberge Del Mar with Valentine’s Day Dinner and Room Packages

L’Auberge Del Mar is helping couples enjoy an extra special Valentine’s Day. From the romantic, snuggle ready setting by the Sea, luxurious package deals, and curated Valentine’s Day dining event, guests can forget the pressure of Valentine’s Day expectations and focus on what’s important – each other.

Valentine’s Day Menu at Coastline Restaurant

At L’Auberge’s Coastline Restaurant, guests can indulge in a specially curated 5-course dining experience, Romance Languages, drawing its inspiration from the most romantic places in the world. The evening begins with Spanish tapas for the table, transitions to French Nouvelle cuisine and finishes with Italian dessert.

Coastline’s Valentine’s Day menu is available Friday and Saturday evening on February 14th and 15th. Pricing will be $125 per person, along with an additional $55 for added wine pairings per person. Guests can book a reservation either through calling Coastline at 858-793-6467 or by booking online with RESY.

Room Packages Available All Month

Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries? Yes, please! With a romance package, guests can heighten the romance with luxurious accommodations, decadent welcome amenities and the adventure of a lifetime.

Spa Specials Available All Month

Guests can choose from a diverse list of February Spa Specials and unwind with personalized treatments and luxurious services to calm the body and inspire your senses. Couples can enjoy these specials together or make it a gift that’s sure to please.

February Room Packages

All you need is… – That’s right, love is all you need… Plus a little champagne and chocolate covered strawberries! With this romantic welcome treat for you and your partner, plus daily breakfast for two, you’ll fall even deeper in love during your time at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Price: $349 per night

PROMO CODE: 2020LOVE

Suite’st Stay – There’s nothing suite’er than champagne and chocolate covered strawberries…Except for when they’re waiting for you and your loved one in a suite! Leap into love with the Suite’st Stay and receive breakfast for two, a champagne welcome, and a $150 credit towards dinner for two.

Price: $1,349 per night

PROMO CODE: SUITE20

Head in the Clouds – Treat your special someone to a romantic adventure they’ll never forget! You’ll be on cloud nine when you and your partner start your getaway with a scenic coastal bi-plane tour of the San Diego coast. Continue your journey by checking into our most private and luxurious suite, the Del Mar Suite, followed by an exquisite Chef’s Dinner for two and selected wine pairing.

The next morning, enjoy an in-suite couple’s massage provided by our talented therapists from Spa L’Auberge. After your treatments, soak into total relaxation with some bubbles & bubbly (rose petal bath turn down and bottle of Moët & Chandon). When you and your loved one are finally ready to snuggle in by the fire for the evening, cozy up together in one of our customized L’Auberge Del Mar plush blankets. Times of activities are all customizable, please contact our Concierge to finalize details.

Price: $5,500 per night

PROMO CODE: CLOUDS20

FEBRUARY SPA SPECIALS

As Beautiful as a Rose – 50 minutes

Give your complexation the love it needs with this beautiful facial using the damask rose. A relaxing cleanse, rejuvenating mask, hydrating lip and eye treatment with this floral extract will extend the life cycle of dermal cells, stimulate collagen production, help to smooth out fine lines & wrinkles all while leaving skin looking soft, and glowing.

Price: $135.00

Smoothing Silhouette – 80 minutes

Get your body looking fabulous with this little black dress ready treatment. This treatment stimulates the vitality and firmness of contours on our body and helps to prevent loss of elasticity in skin. Using concentrated, active ingredients such as rosemary and the NuBody micro-current device, your body will appear to take on a new firmer, toned, and tightened younger skin that is incomparably soft and smooth.

Price: $225.00

For the Love of your Body – 110 minutes

This treatment will give your body, well deserved relief. Starting with a full body exfoliation using a coconut sugar rub to buff off dull and dry skin. Then an 80-minute hot stone massage using hydrating coconut oils is performed as you drift away in a sublime state of mind. This treatment finishes with a mist of exotic leaf hydrosols infused with tropical fruits.

Price: $300.00

Pretty Pedi

Our luxurious pedicure begins with a relaxing soak to refresh and soften skin. Next skin is smoothed with an exfoliation before a nourishing mask is applied. Feet are then massaged with a hydrating moisturizer and finished with the perfect polish*of your choice.

*does not include Shellac or French polish

Price: $60.00

Love & Bubbles

Enjoy two relaxing 50-minute signature massages or facials at Spa L’Auberge, then head over to our living room for a bottle of bubbles & oysters to jump start your love filled evening.

Price: $375.00