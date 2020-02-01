San Francisco Marriott Marquis Debuts Special Post-Valentine’s Day Package

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, San Francisco Marriott Marquis is encouraging guests to extend their romantic celebration through the weekend with a special offering that invites guests to relax in the hotel’s newly-designed guest rooms, featuring white and gray finishes, abundant textures and vibrant colors, and indulge in exceptional cocktails and small bites.

This limited-time package includes a one-night stay on Friday, February 14 or Saturday, February 15 at a competitive starting rate of $289, with an added perks of a $50 food and beverage credit at the property’s iconic View Lounge.

Guests can revel in panoramic views of downtown San Francisco and the Bay as they toast to their love with specialty cocktails, such as the Skyline Punch with Captain Morgan white rum, pineapple, and brandied cherries, or the Fog City Margarita with El Tesoro tequila, Licor 43, house citrus, and vanilla foam.

The View Lounge also offers a host of delectable appetizers, including Butternut Squash Mac with bacon, orecchiette, and herb crumble, Caponata & Bresaola with eggplant, pine nuts, dehydrated tomatoes, and brioche toast, and Hoison Glazed Lamp Pops with caramelized onion medallion, sesame, and basil.

To book a reservation, guests can visit www.sfmarriottmarquis.com or call 415.896.1600.