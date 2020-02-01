Las Vegas paints the town purple
Las Vegas celebrated its new campaign with special events and activities across the destination to light the town purple. The campaign was launched on Sunday, Jan. 26 with a 60-second ad debuting the destination's new slogan "What Happens Here, Only Happens Here," which aired during the 62nd GRAMMY™ Awards. The ad continues to reinforce the legendary brand's status as the paramount purveyor of adult freedom. To kick off the celebration, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) hosted a press conference at Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas where Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed J