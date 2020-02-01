Vietnam the latest country to ban China flights

The Vietnamese authorities announced ban on flights to and from China because of the danger of the spread of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV. From 9:00 on February 1, all permits for flights between China and Vietnam were canceled. Earlier, the Vietnamese province of Quang Nin already closed the land border with China to prevent the entry of people infected with coronavirus.

Now at the airports of many countries, special attention is paid to those arriving from China. They are carefully checked by doctors for the presence of coronavirus infection. For example, in Russia, all flights from and to China were relocated to isolated terminal F at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport.