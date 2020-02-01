China flight cancellations: List of Airlines suspending flights
What airlines are still flying to China
A billion people in China are getting isolated by the rest of the world. Airlines are cutting services, also trains and bus services are canceling.
Based on February one the following airlines cut or canceled services from their home base to China. Most airlines continue to service Hong Kong and Macao.
- British Airways until February 29
- KLM Royal Dutch airlines until February 9
- Delta from Feb. 6 through April 30. The last China-bound flight from the U.S. will leave Feb. 3
- Lufthansa until February 9
- Austrian Airlines until Feb. 9.
- Air Canada until Feb. 29
- United Airlines between Feb. 6 until March 28.
- Cathay Pacific will be “progressively reducing the capacity” of its flights to and from mainland China “by 50% or more” from Jan. 30 until the end of March.
- Air India from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.
- Finnair between Feb. 6 and Feb. 29
- Seoul Air until further notice
- Air Seoul until further notice
- Jetstar Asia from Singapore is cutting down
- Hong Kong Airlines is cutting down