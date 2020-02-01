Iran next country turning back Chinese visitors?

Iran may be the next country banning Chinese visitors from entering the Islamic Republic because of the coronavirus threat. Currently, Iran has no cases of coronavirus.

As reported on Press TV Iran’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki has demanded that the government prevent the entry of passengers from China amid the threat of coronavirus epidemic.

Namaki made the plea in a Persian tweet on Friday, saying he had asked Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri in a letter “to inform the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Roads about a halt to be put on the entry of all travelers from China (by land, sea and air) until further notice.”

“All health bases at the country’s ports have been on high alert since the outbreak of Corona,” Namaki told Press TV.

The minister said more than 70 Iranian students residing in Wuhan, China will return home in the coming days.

They “will be attended to in a suitable place under full surveillance and care” for two weeks after arriving in Iran, he added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday Iran’s diplomatic officials were making all-out efforts to get Iranians out of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of an ongoing epidemic of coronavirus.

Wuhan is in a virtual lockdown, and nearly all flights at the city’s airport have been canceled and checkpoints block the main roads leading out of town. Authorities have imposed similar lockdowns on more than 10 cities near Wuhan as part of the ongoing containment effort.