InterContinental Hotels Group debuts upscale voco brand in Africa

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed voco™ The Bank, Rosebank in South Africa in partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa. Last year, IHG announced the signing of a Master Development Agreement (MDA) with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa to roll out multiple franchise hotels over the next 10 years, across IHG’s portfolio of brands in midscale, upscale and luxury segments. This is the first signing under the MDA and adds to IHG’s growing pipeline in the Middle East and Africa whilst strengthens the growth of company’s new upscale brand, v