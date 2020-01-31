US Travel: Latest US travel restrictions are not ‘travel ban’ expansion

Trump administration today announced that it will limit the ability of immigrants to travel to the United States from six countries.



US government will curb the ability of citizens of Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania to get certain immigration visas, according to officials with the Department of Homeland Security and State Department, but it is not a blanket travel ban.

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement:

“It is important to note that the new policy primarily relates to those seeking to immigrate to the U.S. as residents—as opposed to temporary visitors—and broadly describing it as a ‘travel ban’ isn’t wholly accurate.

“Despite the label, the fact is the words carry weight. While the countries affected by the expanded policy represent a very small fraction of visitation to the United States, restricting entry to the U.S. carries a negative perception that threatens the reputation of our country as an attractive and welcoming destination for global business and leisure travelers.

“Protecting the country is paramount—everyday travel cannot continue without it—but policies must always strike a balance between meeting security imperatives and continuing to welcome everyday travelers to the United States. Robust and safe international inbound travel to the U.S. is essential to the administration’s goals for economic, job, and export growth.”