Ukraine International Airlines assists families of PS752 victims

Ukraine International Airlines continues providing the families of PS752 passengers and crew with the information, legal, and emotional support in the company’s Head Office in Kyiv as well as the Family Assistance Centers abroad.

We are unlikely to ever heal over the pain of the UIA aircraft crash that took the lives of 176 passengers and crew on January 8, 2020, in the Iranian sky. Ukraine International feels for every family and every person affected. It’s been almost a month since the PS752 accident in Tehran. However, the mourning of the UIA team, families, and friends of the deceased is far from subsiding.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with the PS752 passengers and crew. This grievous loss will forever remain a scar on Ukraine International,” – stated Yevhenii Dykhne, UIA CEO, on behalf of the entire team.

To be in contact with the next of kin of the PS752 passengers and crew, starting on day one Ukraine International commenced providing the information, legal, and emotional support via the airline’s Head Office and the company’s representatives. Hotlines in Ukraine (international), Canada, and Iran – the countries that lost most citizens – keep operating around the clock.

Ukraine International Airlines maintains constant liaison with Iranian officials and the Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding baggage that is currently under the authority of Iranian bodies. The airline does its utmost for the personal belongings of PS752 passengers and crew to be returned to their families.

“We realize fully that timely financial support is crucial for the families of passengers and crew. We appreciate the dedication and efficient efforts of international lawyers, insurance and reinsurance companies that they make in order to undergo specific procedures aimed at obtaining licenses in the US and starting with reimbursement under the conditions of sanctions regime. Comprehension and contribution of the respective authorities of all jurisdictions regarding the reimbursement terms is both crucial and essential. In this regard, we expect all formalities to be finalized in the immediate future,” – noted Yevhenii Dykhne.

The airline expresses gratitude to the Governments of Ukraine and Canada for assigning experts to investigate the tragedy on site. Ukraine International Airlines calls the Governments of Ukraine, Canada, the UK, Sweden, and Afghanistan on staunch international stance that would enable a profound and transparent investigation into the cause of the UIA aircraft crash, help define liability and compensation.

“We are unable to turn back time. However, in these difficult times, we make every effort to provide maximum support to the families of PS752 passengers and crew”, – summarized Yevhenii Dykhne.