USA-China flights during coronavirus? A Russian solution?

This Russian Marshall plan may get Americans home from China after United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines now announced the cancellation of all flights from the United States to China. Many more flights are canceling from all corners of the world, but there is Aeroflot.

Americans and passengers from Africa to Europe are scrambling to leave China after the U.S. issued the strongest travel warning possible against the Peoples Republic. It was followed by travel advisories from governments around the world.

China Eastern Airlines from US gateways including Honolulu is still operating normal bringing tourists to the Aloha State, but what can Americans and Chinese do if they need to get home and flights are no longer operating? The coronavirus has become a global scare and is now interrupting aviation and tourism.



So far there are some options.

Russian Aeroflot moved their entire China flight operation to terminal F at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport, so passengers can be screened better and are separated from other guests.

In the meantime, flights are operating from and to Moscow to Beijing, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shanghai.

With a large connecting network to U.S. gateways that include New York and Los Angeles, and to many other gateways through Amsterdam on the Skyteam system, Aeroflot is a good backdoor to the U.S.

U.S. and European citizens connecting in Moscow do not need a Russian visa to transit.