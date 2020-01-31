Mexican Caribbean unveils new official website
Quintana Roo Tourism Board today unveiled the first phase of official website, the new digital platform showcasing all of the Mexican Caribbean destinations and world-class offerings, further positioning Quintana Roo as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world.New website integrates each Quintana Roo destination in a colorful interface designed by Simpleview, specialists in international tourism marketing with a portfolio of more than 1,000 global clients including Australia and Dubai. The partnership reinforces the digital marketing strategy of the Mexican Caribbean and positions the destinatio