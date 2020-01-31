Coronavirus status Bahamas: Restricting all travel from China to The Bahamas

Yesterday the Minister of Health advised the Bahamian people

about the status of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus or 2019-nCoV as it relates to The Bahamas. As of today, 30th January, 2020, there

have been no suspected, reported or confirmed cases of the

2019 Novel Coronavirus in The Bahamas. The Ministry of Health

has been following the guidance of international partners, WHO,

PAHO, CARPHA and CDC ensuring that our borders, health

agencies and all stakeholders are prepared to respond in the

event we are faced with a case. This situation is evolving, and

today, after the second meeting of the International Health

Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee, the World Health

Organization has declared the new corona virus outbreak a

Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

There have been only five previously declared global public

health emergencies: H1N1 (swine flu) in 2009, Polio in 2014, Zika

in 2016 and Ebola in 2014 and 2016.

CURRENT STATUS UPDATE



The data reported on the Novel Coronavirus as of today, using

The Johns Hopkins School of Public Heath Chinese Coronavirus

Dashboard, in real time, is 8,235 confirmed cases of the Novel

Coronavirus of which 8,124 are on mainland China. Currently,

there are 171 deaths.



PREPARATION IN THE BAHAMAS

Building on the foundations of our preparedness efforts for

SARS, H1N1 and even Ebola, the Ministry of Health is able to

promptly jump into action to prepare for 2019 n-CoV and has

been meeting and planning our response from early last week.

The leaders and technical staff of the Ministry of Health have

met, were briefed and tasked with responsibilities to ensure that

necessary measures are in place to monitor, detect and contain

the spread of this virus if it reaches our shores.

We are also working closely with all government departments,

non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other stakeholders

to ensure we have a coordinated and effective response. The

Ministry has hosted a series of 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV)

sensitization meetings with our internal and external

stakeholders and have met with representatives from Tourism,

Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), Civil Aviation,

Border Control, Customs, Immigration and the Royal Bahamas

Police Force. We have on going briefings with the Prime

Minister.

This morning the Attorney General and the Minister of State for

Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration;

Permanent Secretaries of the Office of the Prime Minister,

Tourism and Aviation, Transport and Local Government; the

Director Generals of Tourism and Foreign Affairs; the

Comptroller of Customs, along with other Senior officials from

the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defense

Force, and Immigration met with the Minister and Permanent Secretary of Health and other health officers met to discuss the

the 2019 Coronavirus (2019 nCoV). An initial draft of our

preparedness and response plan was also distributed. Based on

interventions during the meeting, we will be revising the Plan

and finalizing with wider distribution tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health is also in constant contact with our WHO

and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) partners to

receive ongoing notifications about the virus, its impact and to

receive technical assistance to fine tune our response efforts.

We were fortunate to have the PAHO/WHO representative for

The Bahamas at our meeting as well a teleconference with the

Director of the Pan American Health Organization during our

meeting. The Ministry is also liaising and collaborating with

members of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for

regional preparedness, testing and laboratory

recommendations. Consultation with the Center for Disease

Control (CDC) is also ongoing.

TRAVEL AND TRADE



Following the Level 3 travel advisory issued by the United States

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concerning the

recent Coronavirus outbreak in China, along with travel

restrictions in France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Jamaica

and other sovereign nations, the Government of The Bahamas

has implemented a travel ban, restricting all travel from China to

The Bahamas. Effective immediately, any non-resident

regardless of nationality who has visited China in the last 20 days

will be denied entry into the country. All residents returning to

The Bahamas will be strictly quarantined and monitored for

development of symptoms for the duration of the incubation

period with a maximum of 14 days.

The WHO’s current recommendation is against non-essential

travel for persons to China at this time. The Ministry of Health,

therefore, recommends that persons who MUST travel in that

region, take precautions to protect themselves by avoiding

direct contact with sick people and products that come from animals. Be diligent, pay attention and equip yourself with travel

advisory information related to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

before you travel. If during, or after your travel, symptoms of

respiratory illness are experienced, you are encouraged to

immediately contact a medical provider who will guide you as to

your next steps. Be ready to give your full travel history to health

care providers. As mentioned, all persons returning to The

Bahamas from China will be quarantined.

As the information pertaining to this coronavirus is constantly

being updated, the Ministry of Health is ensuring that the public

remains informed via traditional and social media. The aim is to

provide families and all citizens of The Bahamas with the

necessary information to protect their well-being. Please ensure

that you are receiving your information from credible and

reliable sources.

Ongoing surveillance of our borders is critical. Monitoring at all

our ports in New Providence and the Family Islands has been enhanced via multiagency collaborations. Lynden Pindling

International Airport (LPIA) and other major ports of entry are

linked to our National Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit

via a twenty four hour port surveillance officer contact. The

Ministry of Health has confirmed that we have ample quantities

of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the front line staff,

and the capacity for laboratory testing is in place.

I would like to reiterate that currently, there have been no

suspected, reported or confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel

Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in The Bahamas.

Common signs of infection with this virus involve respiratory

symptoms including –

• fever;

• cough;

• shortness of breath; and

• breathing difficulties.



In more severe cases, infection can cause:

• pneumonia;

• severe respiratory distress;

• kidney failure; and

• even death.



Standard recommendations to prevent the spread of this

infection include:

• frequent, proper hand washing and use of hand sanitizer;

• covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

preferably with the elbow and sleeve;

• thoroughly cooking meat and eggs; and

• avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of

respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

TREATMENT



Currently, a vaccine has not yet been developed for prevention

of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Therefore, treatment is focused

on symptoms.

THE WAY FORWARD



Ongoing staff briefings across all stakeholder agencies with

regular updates to ensure swift identification, diagnosis and

management of a suspected case is assured. Additional

meetings with other health and stakeholder agencies are

planned.

Tomorrow, the Ministry of Health will be meeting with the US

border control, airline operators, Nassau Flight Services and

Bahamas Immigration and Customs.

In the coming days it is expected that the officials from the

Ministry of Health will be meeting with fixed based aviation

operations such as Odyssey, Executive Flight Support Services

(Jet Aviation) and Phoenix Aviation.

It is also the intention of the Ministry to meet with Family Island

Administrators, customs and immigration officers, doctors and

nurses on the islands of Grand Bahama, San Salvador, Exuma and

Andros via videoconferencing. These meetings are part of the

ongoing effort to update personnel on the frontline and citizens

on the Family Islands about the Novel Coronavirus.

Please be assured that the Ministry of Health is ready to ensure

the health protection of all residents and visitors to The

Bahamas. Our aim is to be prepared for whatever potential

health emergencies that come to our shores and to limit the

effect on our population.