Travelogix announces partnership with Clyde Travel Management

Travel data management company Travelogix today announced an agreement with business travel specialists Clyde Travel Management to manage the company’s global data requirements. Travelogix will provide on demand access to travel management data, reports and analysis for the company’s global business as Clyde expands operations across Europe and the US. Data analysis, including spend by department and individual traveller, will drive management and company policy decisions through real-time analytics reports shared across multiple teams. Paul Cronje, Director of Clyde, said: We understan