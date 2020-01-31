Korean Air lands at Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport’s record growth continues as the Hungarian capital announces yet another new airline for summer 2020. Korean Air, the flag carrier of South Korea, will operate three-times-weekly from its Seoul Incheon hub to Budapest from 23May to 17 October. Its arrival means that Central and Eastern Europe’s leading gateway will offer a daily summer service to Seoul, offering more choice and convenience than ever. Korean Air’s new offering more than proves the high demand in this growing market and to and from Northeast Asia generally. Budapest’s summer 2020 capacity to Northeast Asia