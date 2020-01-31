Curio Collection by Hilton debuts in St. Kitts

St. Kitts is pleased to announce the opening of KOI Resort St. Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton, representing the brand's debut on island as well as KOI Hospitality's first entry into the hotel space. The 102-room oceanfront haven is the latest addition to St. Kitts’ growing hotel portfolio, having most recently welcomed the Park Hyatt St. Kitts at Christophe Harbour to the destination in November 2017. “We are thrilled to be home to the Hilton brand’s first property in St. Kitts as well as the first KOI Hospitality hotel,” said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, I