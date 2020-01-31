Mexico to raffle presidential Boeing 787 Dreamliner for $27

After declaring that his predecessor’s official jet was too extravagant for the head of state of a developing country, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced plans to sell the plane.

Leftist Lopez Obrador has cast the luxury Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet, which has been reconfigured to fly only 80 people, has a large “presidential suite” and a private bath, as a symbol of excess and corruption in previous governments in a country where around half the population lives in poverty.

But Lopez Obrador is struggling to get rid of the luxury jet, acquired by former President Enrique Pena Nieto in 2012 and all government’s efforts to find a buyer for the aircraft over the past year came to nothing.

Mexico has already spent $1.5 million just parking the Dreamliner in California desert.

Now Lopez Obrador wants to raffle off the plane purchased for $218.7 million, by selling six million raffle tickets at 500 pesos ($26.70) apiece.

President’s critics are saying that the president is doing it to distract from reality such as incredible violence from drug cartels in the country, and the poor state of the Mexican economy.