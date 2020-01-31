Kobe Bryant killed because of a missing warning device?

Kobe Bryant did not have to die. Kobe Bryant and his group traveled on a helicopter that did not have a warning device installed. This warning device most likely could have saved 7 lives in this helicopter crash in Southern California.

Six tourists died on the Island of Kauai. Several deadly helicopter crashes had made headlines recently. Could all of the helicopter crashes have been prevented?

Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven more victims could be alive today if a simple part would have been installed on the helicopter the basketball star was traveling on. These are new developments that surfaced today and on the day his friends and fans attended his memorial and paid tributes to the basketball great.

This missing part on his helicopter would have cost $25,000.00, a small amount for a state of the art helicopter and a multi-millionaire.

Six Tourists died in Kauai in December, the US Congressman Ed Case from Hawaii was calling for better safety and regulations. Could these visitors also have been alive today as well?

Today, new details about the fatal helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, came out. The NTSB says the helicopter was missing a warning device for rising terrain.

Andrew Appelbaum

Andrew Appelbaum, Staff Attorney for FlyersRights.org, the largest non-profit airline consumer organization said:

We have been actively advocating for helicopter safety improvements since 2015.

The lack of inexpensive ground awareness technology required on airliners but not on helicopters would have most likely prevented the crash and death of Kobe Bryant and eight others on Sunday.

Kobe Bean Bryant was an American professional basketball player. A shooting guard, Bryant entered the National Basketball Association directly from high school and played his entire 20-season professional career in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Listen to the interview on Cheddar