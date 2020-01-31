German Tour Operator looks for ice hockey fans at US Shopping Malls

CBT Sportreisen loves for Americans to explore the tourism world of sports in Germany. Every weekend hundreds of thousands of fans travel to participate or watch at out of town games.

Christian Bätzel is the CEO and founder of CBT Sportreisen, a Duesseldorf based tour operator and he lives and breathes sports.. His favorite is ice-hockey. However, CBT is taking fans to sports events all over the world.

The country of unlimited possibilities for sports is the United States. Christian knows this and is targeting ice-hockey fans from the U.S., so he can share his excitement with them for these sports.

CBT Sportsreisen will be a participant at the US Shopping Mall travel exhibition organized by eTN. He is promising American fans the best time ever when they book with CBT Sportsreisen to watch games in Munich, Berlin or anywhere in Germany.

eTN VP Michael Seipelt, responsible for the German-language edition of eTurboNews shares this excitement and thinks the upcoming eTN Travel Exhibitions are the most affordable and direct way to meet travelers, trade, and media in the United States planning a vacation in Germany.

