US State Department: Do not travel to China!

Due to the epidemic of a new type of coronavirus, US Department of State placed the People’s Republic of China on the “red” list of countries that were categorically not recommended for visiting. This was announced in the statement from the department.

As noted, China was placed on the highest 4th level of danger for travelers, which is marked in red. Americans in China are advised to leave the country.

Earlier, the US Department of State allowed a partial evacuation of embassy workers in Beijing and consulates in China due to an outbreak.