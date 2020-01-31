Skal Orlando announces new officers, new awards for 2020

Skal International Orlando, the only international organization bringing together sectors of the travel and tourism industry while networking, conducting business and helping communities locally, nationally and internationally, has officially installed its slate of officers for 2020 as follows:



• President, Ross Burke, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Minuteman Press – Sand Lake

• Vice President, Andy Schiavone, Hotel Industry Consultant

• Secretary, Steve Vinciguerra, Senior Manager Tourism Sales, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

• Treasurer, Jeff Swirsky, Regional Director Hotel Operations, AD1 Global

• Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Tom White, former Skal Orlando and Skal USA President.

• Skal USA Representative John Stine, General Manager/Director of Business Development, ICON Park



During the officer installation dinner at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Resort, two brand new annual awards were presented to Tom White as Skal Member of the Year, and to Tania Imani as Young Skal Member of the Year. Special visitor in attendance was Holly Powers, Skal USA International Councilor.

Tom White, Past President Skal Orlando and Skal USA, has given 28 years of service to Skal on a local and national basis, providing unwavering dedication that has ensured success for fellow Skalleagues for years to come. Young Skal Student Member Tania Imani has strongly contributed to the growth of the Young Skal Program, always offering a helping hand to other Young Skal Student Members. She was able to attend the Skal NASC Congress in Hawaii last year and experience Skal on a national basis, with the support of her Skal Orlando club.



“Our club is extremely fortunate to have such talented and visionary officers for 2020 They are highly-accomplished industry leaders representing Skal locally, nationally and internationally with great pride,” said Skal Orlando President Ross Burke.









