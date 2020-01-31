Dusit International expands in Vietnam

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a long-term agreement with Vietnamese real estate developers General Technology Joint Stock Company to develop and operate Dusit Tu Hoa Palace, Hanoi, in the city’s affluent Tay Ho District, at the northern end of the city’s largest freshwater lake, West Lake. Comprising 207 well-appointed guest rooms, the upscale property will put guests at the heart of a vibrant lakeside community renowned for its international restaurants, trendy cafes, chic nightlife venues, and fascinating lakeside temples. Noi Bai