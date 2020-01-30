Questions on Coronavirus and Travel?

Questions on the Coronavirus and discussed. You can be part of this hot debate. Not only the tourism world is talking about the impact of the coronavirus on travel and tourism and the business behind. There is now an invitation to join the discussion on the developing scare of coronavirus.

Anyone interested is urgently encouraged by Dr. Peter Tarlow from SaferTourism to enter the discussion or to listen in on January 31 or February 4.

The World Health Organization today declared a global emergency , leaders in the travel and tourism world are working on what they can do to assist.

Gloria Guevara, president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council WTTC told eTurboNews today:

“According to the World Health Organization, 90 percent of the economic-financial impact of virus outbreaks in the past has been related not to the virus. In other words, 10 percent is related to the virus; 90 percent is related to the over-reaction and irrational decisions, like canceling a lot of flights, closing airports.

Is Coronavirus different? Where do we stand?

Dr. Peter Tarlow, president of Safer Tourism has his own input and will discuss how to deal with perception, how to prepare first responders what advice should be given to the traveling public, and how the travel and tourism industry should communicate and react.

Anyone interested should attend Dr. Tarlow’s webinar tomorrow, Friday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 4 at 13.00 (1.00pm) New York time.

It’s poised to become an interesting discussion., not only for those that had booked a flight, are going on a cruise or are about to leave on vacation.

Go to https://safertourism.com/webinar-coronavirus to register and find out more.