Are All-inclusive Resorts Really Worth Every Penny?

A recent Sandals Grande St. Lucian guest who stayed at one of their all-inclusive resorts just this month, left a TripAdvisor review that will let readers decide if this all-inclusive destination accommodation is really worth every single pretty penny or not.

Here’s what the visitor from British Columbia, Canada, had to say just 4 days ago:

“After reading some of the previous reviews, we were a little hesitant about going to St. Lucia and the Sandals resort.

“We have visited many resorts in many countries, and to this day, none have compared to the Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

“Upon arrival, we were greeted by a car and driven to the resort. The driver was excellent! He offered drinks and was knowledgeable of everything happening on the island. He made several stops for pictures and drinks as we made our way to the resort.

“Once at the resort, we met our butler, and from that po int, the great service did not stop. The room was unbelievable, and the resort had everything you could ask for.

“We ate in almost all of the restaurants and each were very good and each had great service. The resort was spotless, and the employees were extremely friendly and helpful in every possible way.

“The resort has many pools and different areas to offer, and not to mention the beautiful beach and many activities.

“We had the honor of having a Rondoval Suite with butler service, and we could not have met better people. Our butlers made our trip, the trip of a lifetime with friendliness and service that was beyond belief.

“Thank you guys, we will be back! Sandals you have great employees in St. Lucia, and we are currently trying to rebook.”

They just left, and they’re already rebooking. Can’t get better feedback than that! Sandals Grande St. Lucian is located on its own peninsula. It is cradled by Rodney Bay to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. Over-the-water bungalows provide the perfect vacation haven.