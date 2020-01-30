Jake Paul Vs Gib Live Stream Full Fight Online On DAZN

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib eagerly watched Logan Paul and KSI fight twice during the past two years. Now, it’s their turn to take the spotlight.

Paul, the younger brother of Logan, faces Gib, KSI’s friend, on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, live on DAZN. The fight between the social media stars will serve as the co-main event to WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade facing Luke Keeler.

Jake Paul vs Gib Live Stream Fight Info:

Date: Thursday, January 30

Time: 9 pm ET

TV: None

Live Stream: DAZN

Back in August 2018, the YouTube stars watched Logan and KSI fight to a controversial majority draw in Manchester, England. Jake and Gib were also on that card, with Jake beating KSI’s brother, Deji, and Gib defeating Jay Swingler. Then, this past November at Staples Center in Los Angeles, KSI edged Logan by split decision after six rounds of action in a professional bout.

Throughout the buildup to Jake Paul vs. Gib, Paul has vowed that he’ll handle his business Thursday night to get a crack at KSI. Gib, on the other hand, has claimed that Paul is simply guilty of overlooking him as an opponent and that he’s going to make him pay for it.

Like both KSI-Paul fights, Paul vs. Gib is shaping up to be a must-see bout. If you can’t make it to the Miami fight night, here’s everything you need to know about how to live stream the fight, including the price.

Jake Paul vs. Gib live stream: How to watch the fight

DAZN is the only place to see the Jake Paul vs. Gib fight in the U.S. and Canada, as it’s not on traditional TV or YouTube, which streamed their fights in England in 2018.

DAZN can be streamed via Amazon Fire, AppleTV, Google Chromecast, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Roku, iOS and Android. The service can also be accessed online via DAZN.com using browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer and Firefox.

Comcast customers can sign up for DAZN on Xfinity Flex and X1.

In the U.K., the fight will be shown on Sky Sports.

Jake Paul vs. Gib price: How much does DAZN cost?

1 month DAZN subscription: $19.99

1 year DAZN subscription: $99.99

To access this fight, and upwards of 100 other fights a year, fans can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription on DAZN. A monthly plan is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99. (In Canada, the monthly price is $20 CAD and the annual price runs $150 CAD.) In addition to live fights, the subscription also includes highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features and original programming.

The fight is already part of the current subscribers’ plan.

Can I watch Jake Paul vs. Gib for free?

The undercard and main card — featuring WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler, Paul vs. Gib as the co-main event, Tevin Farmer vs. Joseph Diaz and Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev — is available exclusively on DAZN by signing up for a subscription. (In Canada, there is a free-trial period.)

Jake Paul vs. Gib fight schedule

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30

Time: 7 p.m. ET (undercard) | 9 p.m. ET (main card)

The undercard kicks things off at 7 p.m. ET with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET. Paul and Gib should take their ring walks at around 11 p.m. ET or a little later, depending on the length of the earlier fights.

Matchup Weight Belt

Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler Middleweight WBO

Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib Cruiserweight

Tevin Farmer vs. Joseph Diaz Jr. Lightweight IBF

Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Jr. Featherweight IBF/WBA

Alexis Espino vs. Vincent Baccus Super Middleweight

Anthony Sims Jr. vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo Super Middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Donald Sanchez Middleweight

Amanda Serrano vs. TBA

Otha Jones III vs. Juan Santiago Lightweight

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Nicolas Velazquez Jr. Middleweight

