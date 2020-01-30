10 best and worst US airports for late travelers

There are two types of air travelers: those who think arriving at the airport any later than a full three hours before their scheduled flight time is ‘cutting it close’ and those who calculate the absolute latest they can arrive and still make it to their gate before the final boarding call.

New study, released today, looked at 12 different data points for the nation’s 45 busiest airports. The analysis revealed the airports where the air travelers are most likely to miss their flight when they’re running late, and also where they have the best chance of making your flight.

Running late? These are the 10 airports where you’re least likely to make your flight:

Ranking Airport 1 Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) 2 Charlotte/Douglas International Airport (CLT) 3 Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) 4 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 5 Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 6 San Francisco International Airport (SFO) 7 Seattle/Tacoma International Airport (SEA) 8 Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 9 Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) 10 John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

On the other hand, here are the 10 airports where you have the best chance of making it onto your flight even if you arrive to the airport late: