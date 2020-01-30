European airlines returning to Iranian and Iraqi airspace

The Integrated EU Aviation Security Risk Assessment Group has canceled its advisory for flights over Iranian airspace, saying its decision came a day after it met to assess the most recent information related to the safety and security of commercial air transport over Iran and Iraq.

As an outcome of the meeting, the temporary recommendations for avoidance of all overflights of Iraq and Iran “as a precautionary measure have been withdrawn”, the group said in a statement.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Commission issued their advisories after the US eliminated top Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iran responded with missile attack on two American bases in Iraq.

Iranian “air-defense” also shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

On Monday, Dutch airline KLM said it had determined that it was safe again to fly over Iran and Iraq.

The British and German governments have also issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), stating that commercial airlines can once again fly safely over Iran and Iraq.