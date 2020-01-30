Cabo Verde Airlines and Africa World Airlines improve West Africa air connections

Cape Verdean airline Cabo Verde Airlines (CVA) and Africa World Airlines (AWA) announce a partnership to improve the connectivity in West Africa with Europe, North America and South America. From February 1st, CVA and AWA will start an integrated selling operation for the routes of both airlines. Cabo Verde Airlines is a scheduled air carrier flying non-stop from its international hub on Sal island, that connects four continents. With this partnership, AWA’s passengers will be able to connect through CVA’s hub on Sal with other routes of the airlines, like Dakar (Senegal) and the Cape Verdean islands of Santiago,