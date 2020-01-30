Russia closes border with China, stops issuing e-Visas to Chinese visitors

Following orders from President Vladimir Putin for officials to do all they can to prevent the spread of the dangerous new Chinese coronavirus, new Russian Prime Minister has signed an order to close the country’s border with China in the Far East, Russia’s largest and most remote region.

“An order has been signed today, it has become operational,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told ministers in Moscow.

In addition, Prime Minister ordered the officials to provide the public with daily updates about the status of coronavirus in Russia. So far, the country has no confirmed cases.

In another move, Moscow has temporarily suspended the issuing of electronic visas to Chinese citizens, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday afternoon. It will apply to border checkpoints in the Far East and Kaliningrad, as well as all entry points in the Leningrad region and St Petersburg. Furthermore, it advised Russian travelers to avoid all trips to China, unless they are absolutely vital.

The Russian announcements come as Chinese authorities revealed on Thursday morning that the number of recorded infections of the virus now exceed 7,700 thousand, with at least 170 people dead. 38 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.