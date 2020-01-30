Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach GM Named Business Leader of Year

Androse Bell, general manager of Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, was recognized as this year’s Business Leader of the Year during the annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet hosted by Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration for Florida, Inc. on Thursday, Jan. 16. The event recognized Bell for his inspiration and professional achievement, and for his success in securing the AAA Four-Diamond status for Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. (L to R): Alhadi Abdulhussein (Owner Representative, Summit Hospitality Management Group), Androse Bell (General Manager, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach), Kim Brown-Crawford (2020 MLK Chairperso