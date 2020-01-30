The St. Regis San Francisco Debuts Exquisite Valentine’s Package

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s quintessential destination for modern elegance, is offering the opportunity to partake in an exceptional Valentine’s experience featuring exclusive & bespoke amenities. Priced at $50,000, the package is available to book throughout the month of February.

“The St. Regis San Francisco is very pleased to offer guests an array of spectacular experiences to inspire the most romantic getaway yet,” said Jacqueline Volkart, general manager of The St. Regis San Francisco. “These exquisite, once-in-a-lifetime offerings will create memories couples will cherish forever.”

The extraordinary Valentine’s package at The St. Regis San Francisco includes a two-night stay in The Presidential Suite and a host of unique offerings, including:

In partnership with VRAI and Diamond Foundry, the world’s first certified carbon neutral diamond producer, guests will have unprecedented access to unique diamond shapes and sizes, beyond the traditional cuts currently available to the general public. These never-before-seen diamonds can be chosen to create customized, one-of-a-kind earrings or a solitaire necklace set in the gold color of their choice. (The price of the diamond and final piece of jewelry are not included.)

Ferry Building Farmer’s Market tour with Executive Chef Joseph Tiano where together, guests and chef, will select ingredients that will be used to curate an in-suite bespoke dinner for two.

The St. Regis San Francisco’s 9,000 square foot spa, including its tranquil indoor saltwater infinity pool featuring spectacular city views, will turn into a romantic, private, after-hours, oasis where guests will enjoy customized, luxurious spa treatments of their choice.

Private in-suite champagne sabering

A delectable Chinese New Year-inspired Art of Tea tasting in the Lobby Lounge, featuring aromatic Dammann teas from around the world, and sweet and savory bites, including artisan Dim Sum.

Private St. Regis Signature Butler service throughout stay

Advance notice is required for booking the Valentine’s package at which time a non-refundable, full prepayment will be taken. Blackout dates apply, and bookings are available through the end of February 2020. For guests who would like to receive their customized jewelry by Valentine’s Day, Diamond Foundry will provide a computer aided design (CAD) image of the desired piece in advance of arrival. Pricing for diamonds not included. For reservations or inquiries, please call 866-716-8116 or visit www.stregissanfrancisco.com.

Other offerings at The St. Regis San Francisco this February include the return of the spa’s fabulous “Love & Haight” massage. The “Love & Haight” massage pays homage to the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood synonymous with the 1960’s counterculture movement that promoted peace, love and the use of marijuana. Substituting traditional essential oils commonly used in massage therapy for CBD derived oil from hemp, the “Love & Haight” CBD hot oil massage contains no THC, or the psychoactive effects associated with its use, but offers all the anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving benefits associated with CBD. The massage leaves guests feeling revitalized, rejuvenated, and replenished. The treatment is offered at $275 for 60 minutes, $350 for 90 minutes and can be booked throughout February by calling The St. Regis San Francisco in advance at 415.284.4060.

Additionally, on Valentine’s Day The Grill at The St. Regis San Francisco will offer an exclusively curated three-course dinner to set the mood for a romantic evening. Available for $100 per person, the pre-fixe menu features delectable items such as, Tuna & Beet Tartar, County Line Greens, Lamb Loin and Chocolate Pot de Crème, perfect for sharing. Reservations can be booked by calling (415) 284-4188.

For more information, please visit www.thestregissanfrancisco.com.

About The St. Regis San Francisco:

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 100 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to the signature Remède Spa, luxurious amenities and interior design by Yabu Pushelberg of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.