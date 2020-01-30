Skål Executive Committee Meets in Christchurch

Skål International (SI) recently held its first 2020 board meeting in NZ. The 3-day meeting of the global travel and tourism association’s powerful Executive Committee (EC) steers the association’s future direction and decisions.

Led by incoming President Peter Morrison, during the meeting the board tackled a wide range of issues in relation to the management of the 15,000 strong member association ranging from digitalization, membership growth, marketing, communications and finance, all under the 2020 Presidential theme of PEOPLE, PROSPERITY, PROGRESS.

The meeting took place in Christchurch, which coincided with the local Skål Club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The presidential chain carried to NZ by CEO Daniela Otero was ceremoniously transferred to incoming President Peter by three past world presidents Tony Boyle 🇦🇺AUS (2010-11), Phillip Sims 🇳🇿NZ (2007-08) and Maxwell Kingston 🇦🇺AUS (1991-92).

The EC were accommodated at The Classic Villa, the luxury boutique hotel in Christchurch, owned by President Peter and Jan Clarke.

Peter and Jan were perfect hosts providing, not only warm Kiwi hospitality to the out-of-towners, but also to local Skalleagues who were thrilled to have Skål’s leading lights visit their hometown.

While in Christchurch the EC made a courtesy call on local mayor the Hon Lianne Dalziel where they were warmly received.

Skål is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. Its members, the industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional and international levels to discuss and pursue topics of common interest.

The first Club was founded in 1932 in Paris by travel managers, following an educational tour of Scandinavia. The idea of international goodwill and friendship grew and, in 1934, the “Association Internationale des Skål Clubs” was formed with Florimond Volckaert as its first President, who is considered the “Father of Skål.”

