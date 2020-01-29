US Travel applauds bipartisan focus on infrastructure investment

U.S. Travel Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s newly released policy platforms:

“As we enter a new decade, we have our eyes on the future of travel mobility as well as the improvements necessary to our existing infrastructure systems. If we fail to evolve and adapt to advances in technology and global competition, travel—and by extension, the U.S. economy—will be constricted by outdated, inefficient infrastructure.

“Many of the policies outlined by the committee align with U.S. Travel’s own infrastructure platform, including raising the cap on the Passenger Facility Charge, funding major projects of regional and national significance, and making foundational investments in new and transformative technologies.

“We applaud Chairman DeFazio, Ranking Member Graves and members of the committee for their efforts to move America’s infrastructure into a new era of innovation, efficiency and sustainability.”