Canadian air traffic controllers ratify collective agreement

Unifor Local 5454 members who work as Canadian air traffic controllers have voted 92 per cent in favor of their new four-year collective with Nav Canada.

“The bargaining committee made significant gains including wage increases and improved maternity leave benefits,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. “Unifor members working as air traffic controllers are critical to ensuring passenger safety and deserve a contract that recognizes all their hard work.”

The highlights include:

Three per cent wage increases on salaries and premiums, retroactive to April 1, 2019

Continued 2.25 overtime rate in the summer

Ability to use sick leave bank for end of career leave

Full salary top-up on maternity leave – 100% of salary and premium

Better lead time on schedule publication

Improvements in sick leave provisions to “improvements to salary protection provisions” in the event of disability

“Our bargaining committee greatly exceeded the expectations of members by strengthening contract language and negotiating wage increases in this round of bargaining,” Peter Duffey, President of Local 5454-CATCA. “This line of work is complex, and the stakes are always high, with new challenges presenting on a daily basis. It is always rewarding to see our work recognized by the employer.”

Unifor Local 5454 represents more than 2000 of Canada’s air traffic controllers from coast to coast.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.