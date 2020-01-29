Cologne Convention Bureau realigns its team

The Cologne Convention Bureau (CCB), which is part of the Cologne Tourist Board, is heading into the year 2020 in a new constellation. At the turn of the year, Filiz Ük became the head of this unit. In addition, Sandra Aufschnaiter who has been supporting the CCB since the summer of 2019 is now completing the team together with Lea Scholtysik and Britta Hartmann. Filiz Ük has been working for the Cologne Tourist Board since 2005. She switched to the CCB when it was founded in 2008. Since then she has mainly worked on the formation and expansion of the CCB network, market and target group analysis, and the automa