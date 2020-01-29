Must-See Destinations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Is it your first time traveling on a vacation to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and you’re looking to find some exciting destinations? There are plenty of sites to see while on your trip. Make a plan of what you would like to see before heading out on your trip because there is a lot to explore. Be sure to stay together if traveling with family. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known to be a tourist attraction. Take a look at these eight exciting must-see destination opportunities in your visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Take a Trip to the Liberty Bell Center

The Liberty Bell Center is home to the famous international freedom symbol. Take your family over to this historical place to learn about the bell’s locations, its impact throughout time, and its use by abolitionists, suffragists, Native Americans, and war protestors. It’s a great area to tour around year-round.

2. The Independence National Historical Park is a Must-See

Visit America’s most historic square mile park. The pathway is filled with historical landmarks talking about most of America’s origins. There is so much to visit while on this adventure. The pathway leads you to The Liberty Bell Center, The Benjamin Franklin Museum, and the National Constitution Center. The best part about vacations aside from relaxing is learning about history and walking away with new facts.

3. Make a Stop at Franklin Square

Franklin Square is a fun area for the whole family to enjoy some rides, play games, and eat some of the best food. It is an old-fashioned amusement park. Did we mention that the food is good? Yes, everything from burgers and french fries, milkshakes, and Philadelphia’s very own Cake Shake Franklin Square will be the experience of the trip.

4. Go to the Benjamin Franklin Museum

Taking your kids to the Benjamin Franklin Museum is a great experience for your kids if they have just learned about the life of historical figure Benjamin Franklin while in school. The museum is dedicated to Benjamin Franklin with fun facts, interactive displays, and even a chance to explore the Ghost House in the courtyard.

5. Honor Real-Life Heroes at the National Liberty Museum

The National Liberty Museum is a fun and important experience to learn about diversity and gain and whole new respect about culture. The museum holds interaction exhibits and all sorts of stories about heroes who changed the world. Kids will have a great time learning about the world and diversity.

6. Visit Adventure Aquarium

Want to go for a dive with all the fish? Behind glass windows that is. Adventure Aquarium is the location to watch the fish swim around and learn about the secrets of the ocean. To make your visit exciting you can cross right over a bridge with a shark under your feet, meet penguins, and even touch some of these living creatures in touch pools. Follow the path of 760,000 gallons of water to the home of 8,500 aquatic creatures.

7. Take a Trip to The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

This is one of America’s oldest natural history museums. Stacked with history on dinosaurs, a roaming butterfly garden, and even seeing three continents of wildlife animals you are sure to enjoy this incredible learning experience. One could walk around this museum for an entire day as dinosaur structures tower over you.

8. Head Over to the Free Library of Philadelphia

Are you a book lover? The Free Library of Philadelphia is home to collections of rare books, special collections, and all sorts of media. Book lovers are encouraged to come and explore the library to read all sorts of good books. The Library also holds rare archives including surviving copies of what some have considered being lost in history.

