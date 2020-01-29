Earthquake: Are tourists safe on the Cayman Islands?

How safe are visitors on the Cayman Islands after today’s 7.7 earthquake?

The tourist paradise of the Cayman Islands was rocked by the effects of a magnitude 7.7 earthquake originated 80 miles northeast of George Town, according to Government Information Services. The latest information on the situation on the Cayman Islands after the earthquake and the Cayman Island Travel and Tourism Industry has been reported.

It appears to be a miracle for the Cayman Islands.

The beach cameras at a Cayman Islands resort right after the earthquake showed visitors, swimming, holidaying. Just now, the beach seems to be deserted except for 2 young men. None of the vacation resorts and hotels reported any damages or injuries

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority operates as normal at this time, but the airport terminal was evacuated and flights were interrupted during Tuesday afternoon’s earthquake. All airport facilities were inspected for damage including the runway, aprons and taxiways. Once it was confirmed that there was no damage to the airport terminal, flight operations have continued as normal.

Road damages on Cayman Islands

Some businesses in George Town have opted to close early following this afternoon’s earthquake.

A Water Authority spokesperson says the company is getting more reports of outages and its team is assessing the issue and will have an update soon.

Government schools will be closed Wednesday The schools are closed to allow for structural assessments, according to Hazard Management Cayman Islands.

The Red Cross Shelter on Huldah Avenue, George Town is opening at 6.30pm.

The Premier and Governor this afternoon appeared on CIGTV to confirm that the tsunami threat has passed. Premier Alden McLaughlin, “I know people are very concerned and alarmed and there has been some structural damage including at my own house,” he said.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude that I say it doesn’t appear as if anyone has been hurt and we have been spared the worst of what could have been a truly devastating ordeal.”

He said, “I know it was a really scary event for all of us on the island at this stage there is a low risk of the tsunami but residents are advised to move to the second floor or higher as a precaution.”

He added people should be aware of the threat of aftershocks.

The governor indicated there had been some structural damage to both Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman. He said the fire service and public works department were responding to those incidents.

Premier Alden McLaughlin spoke briefly in the bulletin saying, “We are doing everything we can to get as much information out to the public by as many media forums as we possibly can.”

He said Hazard Management website www.caymanprepared.gov.ky was the best source for official information.

Cayman Airways has suspended all non-essential services have been suspended for the day. Ticket offices on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, as well as the Cayman Airways Reservations call centre, will be closed until Wednesday.

All flight operations will continue today and tomorrow as scheduled, according to a CAL press release.

The Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory, encompasses 3 islands in the western Caribbean Sea. Grand Cayman, the largest island, is known for its beach resorts and varied scuba diving and snorkeling sites.

Cayman Brac is a popular launch point for deep-sea fishing excursions. Little Cayman, the smallest island, is home to diverse wildlife, from endangered iguanas to seabirds such as red-footed boobies.