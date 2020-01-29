Btm 2020 tourism fair returns to Puglia in February

Lecce Fiere will bring together the main players in the tourism sector, such as buyers and sellers, organizations, experts, tour operators, allowing a comparison between supply and demand. to plan new marketing strategies for the growth of the Apulian territory.

Btm Love is the new theme dedicated to destination wedding tourism.

The world of wedding represents an opportunity for development and internationalization for the whole regional territory. Puglia ranks third at the national level, for the beauty and quality of the services offered, in the industry with an estimated turnover of 440 million euros.

A particular focus will be reserved for food and wine tourism.

Manufacturing and service companies in the sector will also present and narrate at the event.

From this edition, Btm will make use of a scientific committee made up of professionals from the tourism macro-sectors that will select the most interesting topics in terms of travel and tourism, using modern technology.

Another strong point will be B2B, which will pave the way for the meeting between buyers and sellers. 80 international buyers from all over the world will participate