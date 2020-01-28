What is the situation in Jamaica after the earthquake?

“No reported damages so far and all is well. Thank you!” , this was the response from Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edward Bartlett after today’s 7.7 earthquakes that hit the waters between Cuba and Jamaica earlier today.

Saphira reported from Jamaica: “We got hit by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake earlier and the epicenter was at the northwest coast of Jamaica (right where I am), definitely shook me by surprise. It lasted for a little more than two minutes on my end and there’s a tsunami warning out, but everything’s fine.

None of the major resorts like Sandals, in the Montego Bay region report and damages and injuries and the quake was unnoticed by most enjoying their Jamaica vacation.