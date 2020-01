Air France and Sata Azores Airlines sign codeshare agreement

Go to Go to https://www.eturbonews.com/subscribe

Thanks to a code-share agreement between Air France and Sata Azores Airlines, customers of both airlines now enjoy new travel opportunities to the Portuguese Azores islands on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle via Lisbon and Porto (Portugal): Ponta Delgada, Terceira, Santa Maria, Horta and Pico. Operated by Added marketing code Departure Arrival S4 AF Lisbon Ponta Delgada S4 AF Lisbon Terceira S4 AF Lisbon Santa Maria S4 AF Lisbon Horta S4 AF Lisbon Pico S4 AF Porto Ponta D